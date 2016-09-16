Sept 16 The following financial services
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Bryan Beller as a managing
director on the media and communications investment banking
team, according to an internal memo.
FANNIE MAE
The largest U.S. home funding source elected Ryan Zanin to
its board of directors.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
The diversified international financial company shook up its
corporate and investment banking unit in the US naming Michael
Adler as head of corporate & investment banking USA, IFR News
reported.
OPENDOOR SECURITIES LLC
The start-up platform for off-the-run Treasury and TIPS
notes has hired Michael Paulus as a senior managing director
ahead of the platform's launch this year, according to a IFR
News report.
INSURER LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The life assurance and long-term savings company appointed
Frankie Borrell as business development director to its pension
risk transfer unit.
(Compiled by by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)