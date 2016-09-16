Sept 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Bryan Beller as a managing director on the media and communications investment banking team, according to an internal memo.

FANNIE MAE

The largest U.S. home funding source elected Ryan Zanin to its board of directors.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

The diversified international financial company shook up its corporate and investment banking unit in the US naming Michael Adler as head of corporate & investment banking USA, IFR News reported.

OPENDOOR SECURITIES LLC

The start-up platform for off-the-run Treasury and TIPS notes has hired Michael Paulus as a senior managing director ahead of the platform's launch this year, according to a IFR News report.

INSURER LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The life assurance and long-term savings company appointed Frankie Borrell as business development director to its pension risk transfer unit. (Compiled by by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)