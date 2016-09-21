Sept 21 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON RE
The reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of
its recently established business in Malaysia.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank's managing director of South Asia debt capital
markets, Kaustubh Kulkarni, has also been put in charge of the
Indian rupee bond syndicate - IFR News
JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC
The joint venture of Jefferies and MassMutual appointed Tom
Brady to replace president Carl Toriello.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm hired John Silver and Andrew
McSweeney as managing directors of foreign exchange and interest
rates, respectively.
ANGELO GORDON & CO
The alternative investment firm named Damien Loveday
managing director of investor relations.
CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INC
The private investment firm named former BG Group Plc CEO
Helge Lund as an operating adviser for its funds.
(Compiled by John Benny)