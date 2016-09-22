Sept 22 The following financial services
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm appointed Sarah Willows
as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective
immediately.
MSCI INC
The index provider named Laurent Seyer its chief client
officer, a newly created role.
LIQUIDNET
The New York-based operator of off-exchange share trading
platforms known as 'dark pools' appointed Gareth Exton and
Mickey Senic to its European execution & quantitative services
(EQS) team.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The owner of Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA
all-service bank said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset
management business, effective Sept. 12.
ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY
Rothschild Global Advisory said it appointed Goldman Sachs
Group Inc investment banker Eric Hirschfield as a
managing director and head of its newly opened Chicago office
and of the Midwest region.
