Sept 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HARTREE PARTNERS

Brian Sestak, the head of natural gas trading at Hartree Partners in New York, has left the firm, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank said it appointed Karen Frank to lead its international wealth business.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it named Christina Nilsson as senior relationship manager to its London office.

CREDIT SUISSE

Sebastian Grigg, vice chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has left the Swiss bank in order to set up his own boutique advisory firm, IFR reported.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

Arnold Dublin-Green has been appointed as head of sub-Saharan Africa trading at investment banking firm Renaissance Capital, replacing the former head Kwame Narh-Saam, who has left the firm. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)