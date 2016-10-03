Oct 3 The following financial services industry
KOCH SUPPLY AND TRADING
Gary Pedersen, a senior vice president for Koch Supply and
Trading, has left the company, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm appointed three senior
executives from IBM to its information governance
service in Europe.
Standard Chartered Bank
The bank named Torry Berntsen as chief executive and head of
corporate and institutional banking for the Americas region.
