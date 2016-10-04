Oct 4 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD
The investment banking and asset management firm said
Michael Schwartz has joined its subsidiary, Lazard Middle Market
LLC, as managing director and head of corporate finance
advisory.
CAMPBELL & COMPANY
The investment services provider named Joseph Kelly managing
director, client solutions group.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired Jack Rabun from UBS to head its asset
management investment banking coverage for the Americas, which
the German bank wants to expand - IFR News.
JP MORGAN CHASE& CO
The company has hired Christian Kames from Citigroup Inc
to reinforce its German unit, JP Morgan said on
Tuesday.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has appointed Andrew Sinfield as head of European
investment-grade corporate credit trading, part of a wider
initiative by the bank to expand its credit
franchise.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)