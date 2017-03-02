UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Ivan Hrazdira has been appointed managing director, global sponsor of US dollar debt capital markets, at Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank.
AON HEWITT
The unit of Aon Plc said Tim Gardener joined its investment consulting team as a partner.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm named Bill Michael as its new chair-elect in the UK.
LEBC GROUP
The UK-based financial consultancy said it appointed Kay Ingram to a new post of director of public policy.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Gyula Toth as senior investment manager in its global multi-asset team.
N+1 SINGER
The British corporate advisory and broker firm appointed Michael Taylor as managing director of corporate broking.
PEEL HUNT
The UK-based brokerage firm said it appointed Rory James-Duff as director of equity capital markets, effective immediately.
LEGAL & GENERAL
The insurer has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.