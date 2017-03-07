March 7 The following financial services
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company is appointing Alejandro
Velez as Head of Wealth Management Latin America, the Swiss bank
said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
D.A. DAVIDSON & CO
The financial services firm said Russell Gunther has joined
the firm's institutional equity research team.
DELAWARE INVESTMENTS
The unit of Macquarie Group Ltd named John Leonard
head of equities.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of
healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East
and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office,
according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.
ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC
The asset manager named Neel Shah and Mark Unferth as
portfolio managers, and they will be based in New York.
