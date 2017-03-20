BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of $10 mln venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets hired Eric Bischof from Morgan Stanley to co-head its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
CRESTLINE INVESTORS
The alternative asset manager named Chris Golio managing director of its Business Development & Client Partnership Group.
ALCENTRA GROUP
The asset manager said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
Alcentra, which specializes in corporate debt, is owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LTD
Asset manager appointed Ewan Montgomery as portfolio manager, real estate, UK. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
* In May 2017, group's pre-sales value amounted to rmb3,884 million, representing a year- on-year increase of 23.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: