March 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

The investment firm said it hired four people to its UK team.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD

The insurer, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Monica Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The company announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.

BTIG LLC

Financial services firm appointed Dennis King managing director in its debt capital markets division in New York.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The no.1 U.S. bank has named Andrew Kresse to head small business banking, succeeding Jennifer Piepszak who was put in charge of card services last month, the bank said. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)