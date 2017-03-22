March 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The real estate services company named Davoud Amel-Azizpour as its chief financial officer for EMEA.

PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc named Stuart Lawrence as senior equities trader to its global trading team.

MITISKA REIM

The real estate investment and fund management firm said it hired four people in its European investment team.

CITCO GROUP

The provider of financial services named Barbara Flusk as senior executive vice president, head of real estate fund services.

NUVEEN

Investment firm appointed James Wing and Michael Welch as managing directors, expanding its alternatives business development team with the newly created roles.

FTI CONSULTING

Business advisory firm named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)