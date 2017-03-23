BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.
Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join RBC as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said.
ROCKFIRE CAPITAL LTD
The investment management firm named Steve Croucher its chief operating officer.
EDISON
The equity research firm appointed Dean Richardson director and head of Australasia.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting firm appointed Dennis Layton as global deputy leader of people advisory services.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of AXA SA named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed Garrett Ryan as a partner and head of capital markets, effective immediately.
D.A. DAVIDSON
Financial services firm named Joe Morgan as managing director of its technology banking team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank's head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said.
PERMIRA DEBT MANAGERS
Andrew Lawson is set to join Permira Debt Managers as Head of Capital Markets, a spokesman for PDM said.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
Lazard Ltd
The asset manage has tapped a portfolio manager at investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) to bolster its expanding activist shareholder defense team, according to people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.