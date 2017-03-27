March 27 The following financial services
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The financial services company named Louis L'Heureux head of
financial sponsors for its leveraged finance division in the
Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan's asset management unit named Nicki Hayden
head of sales executives and Stephen McCall business development
manager within its UK funds business.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The financial services firm appointed Clive Bouch as a
non-executive director to its board.
