BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SILVERFLEET CAPITAL
The European private equity investor appointed Karl Eidem as co-head of the Nordic Region.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management arm of State Street Corp appointed Andrew Benton as head of its UK institutional business.
MASHREQ
Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets said Nabeel Waheed will take over from John Iossifidis as head of corporate and investment banking. Iossifidis is leaving to become chief executive of Noor Bank, sources told Reuters.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The UBS Group AG unit appointed Stephen Wilson as a director in its Leeds office. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.