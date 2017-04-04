April 4 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The U.S.-based boutique investment banking advisory firm has
promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus to co-chairman of Asia.
QUAERO CAPITAL
The Geneva-based asset manager appointed Francesco Samson
group chief operating officer.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank's group treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will
join its investment banking division, once the lender's recently
announced capital raise is complete, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
AL HILAL BANK
Alex Coelho has been appointed as chief executive, said the
Abu Dhabi-based Islamic bank, which operates in the United Arab
Emirates and Kazakhstan.
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
The UK-based specialist lender and savings bank appointed
Steve Halls as business development manager in its invoice
finance team.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)