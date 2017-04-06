April 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS

Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance's unit appointed Alexandra Paton head of global financial risks, continental Europe.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Joe Latini as executive director for relationship management.