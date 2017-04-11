MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
AXIOMA INC
Risk management firm Axioma named Christopher Woida as managing director of its index solutions business.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, named Alasdair Prescott as senior client solutions director.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank named Anthony Miller as chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.
GROWTH STREET EXCHANGE LTD
Growth Street Exchange Ltd, which helps small and medium-sized businesses get loans, named April Nardulli as general counsel and Chris Weller as commercial director. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
