CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Carmen Haddad as head of its Saudi Arabia
business, according to a source close to the lender.
NORTHERN TRUST WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Northern Trust Wealth Management, a unit of Northern Trust
Corp, appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president
and director of business owner consulting in its wealth
management unit.
MORNINGSTAR CREDIT RATINGS LLC
Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC, a unit of Morningstar Inc
, named Charles Citro managing director for commercial
mortgage-backed securities ratings and analytics.
(Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)