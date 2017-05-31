BRIEF-Norwegian Property: successful placement of new secured bonds
* HAS ISSUED A NEW NOK 300 MILLION, 7 YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND, PRICED WITH A COUPON OF 2.93% IN NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET
May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC PLC
The London-based bank's corporate trust and loan agency unit appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The U.S. bank has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The firm has appointed Ben Davies as head of Metals and Mining for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm said it hired three senior professionals - Matthew Brown, Kurt Krestinski and John Santonastaso - to its fixed income credit group as part of its expansion. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF SENIOR UNSECURED AND UNRATED BOND DUE JUNE 2022, FOR AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION