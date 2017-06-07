China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
The investment bank hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank's New York loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.
** AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager said on it hired one analyst from Royal Bank of Canada and one from Deutsche Bank to manage funds investing in listed real estate and infrastructure firms.
** INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
The consumer credit lender said it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.
** U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Eric Contreras senior private banker for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85