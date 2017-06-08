BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The investment bank has hired veteran investment banker Nick Richitt as a managing director to head its healthcare IT and clinical outsourcing franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.
HSBC COMMERCIAL BANKING
The division of HSBC Holdings Plc said it appointed two senior executives to its newly formed UK division.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based provider of investment management services appointed Andrew Wood as an investment manager to its Carlisle office.
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP
Japan's largest asset manager appointed Akimichi Oi and Kota Murakami to boost its investment management business. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Benagluru)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.