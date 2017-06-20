June 20 The following financial services
BANK OF IRELAND CORPORATE BANKING
The bank has promoted two bankers to the top of its
leveraged finance business, it announced.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The unit of Societe Generale has completed the
final integration of its execution teams after shifting the
high-touch cash equity team into the new global execution
services operation, part of SG prime services.
MIZUHO
Dev Gulrajani has joined Mizuho's European syndicate desk as
an associate where he will work across asset classes but with a
focus on corporates, according to a market source.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named Meir Lewis as head of its insurance
investment banking group, the fourth managing director Deutsche
has hired for its financial institutions platform this year.
BAIRD
The wealth management firm said Andrew Rippy had joined the
firm's global investment banking business as a managing
director.
GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION
GFMA, an organization made up of financial industry trade
groups in Europe, Asia and the United States, appointed Allison
Parent as its new executive director.
ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY
The representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund
community re-elected Denise Voss as the chairman of its board
for an additional two-year term.
MAN GROUP PLC
The hedge fund said it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of
responsible investment.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company poached Jeff Douthit from rival Credit Suisse,
naming him head of global business and consumer services,
according to an internal memo.
