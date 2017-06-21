(Adds Barclays, Union Investment, Castle Hill, Credit Suisse,
June 21 The following financial services
KKR & CO LP
The private equity firm has appointed Go Yamashita as head
of KKR Capital Markets, its capital markets arm, in Japan.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered has hired Axel Granger as managing
director of its M&A division in Singapore.
METRO BANK PLC
The British bank said it appointed Monique Melis as an
independent non-executive director to its board.
RPMI RAILPEN
The British investment manager for the Railways Pension
Scheme said it appointed Paul Nathan as chief operating officer.
AVIVA PLC
Britain's biggest life insurer said it appointed Maurice
Tulloch as an executive director to its board.
BARCLAYS PLC
Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the
high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the
bank, Reuters IFR reported.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The company has hired Michael Romanowski from Barclays as a
director on the high yield sales desk within its global credit
products group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
IFR.
UNION INVESTMENT
Christian Kopf has been appointed head of fixed income at
Union Investment, leading a team of 50 investment managers with
€62bn under management, Reuters IFR reported.
CASTLE HILL CAPITAL PARTNERS INC
The boutique firm said Tim McInerney will join the firm as a
managing director.
CITIGROUP INC
The company said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would
join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The company said three financial advisers joined the private
client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co Inc.
