June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

GREENHILL & CO

The advisory firm is beefing up its restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of global restructuring.

CARVER BANCORP INC

The holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank named John Fitzpatrick as its first senior vice president and chief operating officer.

MITON GROUP PLC

The UK-based asset manager named Kevin McFarlane and Paul Kelly to its sales team.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Michel Iglesias del Sol as head of investment strategy, effective Sept. 1.

TILNEY GROUP

The financial planning and investment firm appointed Alex Bolton as a chartered financial planner.

(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)