Oct 28 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE GROUP

Australia's top investment bank named Tim Bishop as the global head of Macquarie Capital in Sydney. Bishop is currently U.S. head of Macquarie Capital. In addition, Michael McLaughlin has been appointed as U.S. head, head of Macquarie's U.S. management committee and president of Macquarie Capital. Robert Redmond, currently U.S. head of corporate finance, has been named U.S. head of Macquarie Capital.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc added six investment representatives to its offices.

Glen Darby and Matthew Grady join the firm's Boston branch while Jerrid Douglas and Andrew Leventhal were appointed to its New York office. Michele Huff Powell was named investment representative for Barclays Wealth at Dallas and Narciso Muñoz joins the Miami office.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)