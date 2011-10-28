Oct 28 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MACQUARIE GROUP
Australia's top investment bank named Tim Bishop as the
global head of Macquarie Capital in Sydney. Bishop is currently
U.S. head of Macquarie Capital. In addition, Michael McLaughlin
has been appointed as U.S. head, head of Macquarie's U.S.
management committee and president of Macquarie Capital. Robert
Redmond, currently U.S. head of corporate finance, has been
named U.S. head of Macquarie Capital.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc added six
investment representatives to its offices.
Glen Darby and Matthew Grady join the firm's Boston branch
while Jerrid Douglas and Andrew Leventhal were appointed to its
New York office. Michele Huff Powell was named investment
representative for Barclays Wealth at Dallas and Narciso Muñoz
joins the Miami office.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)