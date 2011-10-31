Oct 31 The following financial service industry
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS
The provider of transfer agency and wealth management
services named Roland Slee as managing director - Asia Pacific.
Prior to his appointment at Bravura, Roland was a vice-president
with Oracle Corp .
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of The Royal London Mutual Insurance Ltd appointed
Grant Hadland as head of consultant relationships within its
institutional business development team. Previously, he was
consultant relationship director at Fidelity International.
PEMBERTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP
The private equity firm announced four appointments in its
target financial services and telecoms sectors. Paul Sullivan
joins financial services from Grisons Peak LLP, where he was a
partner. Robert Grant, who was an advisor on restructuring of
Naftogaz Ukrainiy's $1.6 billion external debts in 2009, also
joins financial services.
Peter Covell joins telecoms and was previously chief
operations officer and vice-president of Vimpelcom between 2006
and 2009. Alfred Dietel, who worked for Imperial Innovations
from 2005-2009, managing ICT, Environmental and Medtech
investments, also joins telecoms.
