Oct 31 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BRAVURA SOLUTIONS

The provider of transfer agency and wealth management services named Roland Slee as managing director - Asia Pacific. Prior to his appointment at Bravura, Roland was a vice-president with Oracle Corp .

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of The Royal London Mutual Insurance Ltd appointed Grant Hadland as head of consultant relationships within its institutional business development team. Previously, he was consultant relationship director at Fidelity International.

PEMBERTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP

The private equity firm announced four appointments in its target financial services and telecoms sectors. Paul Sullivan joins financial services from Grisons Peak LLP, where he was a partner. Robert Grant, who was an advisor on restructuring of Naftogaz Ukrainiy's $1.6 billion external debts in 2009, also joins financial services.

Peter Covell joins telecoms and was previously chief operations officer and vice-president of Vimpelcom between 2006 and 2009. Alfred Dietel, who worked for Imperial Innovations from 2005-2009, managing ICT, Environmental and Medtech investments, also joins telecoms.

