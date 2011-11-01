(Adds Jefferies, UBS and AXA Investment Managers)

Nov 1 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank named Anthony Zammar as head of one of the two desks covering Saudi Arabia, effective immediately. Zammar is joining UBS from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co where he was a managing director and a senior client advisor covering the Middle East.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The brokerage named Guy Cornelius as a managing director and head of Sterling Credit Sales, and Christian Janssen as a managing director and head of Commercial Real Estate Debt Capital Markets Europe. Cornelius was previously with Nomura Holdings Inc where he was a managing director, while Janssen joins the firm from Barclays Capital.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager within the AXA Group appointed Madeline Forrester as head of institutional sales UK. Forrester joins from Threadneedle where she had direct responsibility for building the UK institutional business.

MARSH

The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos promoted David Batchelor to head its international division. Batchelor has been chief executive of Marsh's Europe, Middle East, Africa region since April 2008.

TOWERS WATSON AND CO

The firm promoted Steven Yu as head of the international consulting group for Asia Pacific. Yu was the Shanghai benefits business leader at Towers Watson.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed Neil Robson as fund manager in its global equities team. He joins from Martin Currie Investment Management where he was global portfolio manager.

TROY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The independent fund management firm named Gabrielle Boyle as fund manager to the £59 million ($95.2 million) Trojan Capital Fund. She joins from NewSmith Capital Partners LLP where she was lead manager on the NewSmith Global Alpha Fund.

DC ADVISORY PARTNERS

The corporate finance firm named Ciara O'Neill as a managing director. She joins DC from Mizuho Bank where she was head of the Leveraged Capital Markets Europe team since 2008.