(Adds Jefferies, UBS and AXA Investment Managers)
Nov 1 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank named Anthony Zammar as head of one of the
two desks covering Saudi Arabia, effective immediately. Zammar
is joining UBS from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co where he was
a managing director and a senior client advisor covering the
Middle East.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The brokerage named Guy Cornelius as a managing director and
head of Sterling Credit Sales, and Christian Janssen as a
managing director and head of Commercial Real Estate Debt
Capital Markets Europe. Cornelius was previously with Nomura
Holdings Inc where he was a managing director, while
Janssen joins the firm from Barclays Capital.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager within the AXA Group appointed Madeline
Forrester as head of institutional sales UK. Forrester joins
from Threadneedle where she had direct responsibility for
building the UK institutional business.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos promoted David Batchelor to head its
international division. Batchelor has been chief executive of
Marsh's Europe, Middle East, Africa region since April 2008.
TOWERS WATSON AND CO
The firm promoted Steven Yu as head of the international
consulting group for Asia Pacific. Yu was the Shanghai benefits
business leader at Towers Watson.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Neil Robson as fund manager in
its global equities team. He joins from Martin Currie Investment
Management where he was global portfolio manager.
TROY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The independent fund management firm named Gabrielle Boyle
as fund manager to the £59 million ($95.2 million) Trojan
Capital Fund. She joins from NewSmith Capital Partners LLP where
she was lead manager on the NewSmith Global Alpha Fund.
DC ADVISORY PARTNERS
The corporate finance firm named Ciara O'Neill as a managing
director. She joins DC from Mizuho Bank where she was head of
the Leveraged Capital Markets Europe team since 2008.
($1 = 0.620 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)