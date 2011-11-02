(Adds Stephens)
Nov 2 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STEPHENS INC
The investment banking and brokerage company appointed John
Baumgartner as a managing director. Baumgartner will co-head the
company's equity capital markets. Prior to this, Baumgartner was
with Robert W. Baird & Company.
BARCLAYS CORPORATE
The banking solutions arm of Barclays appointed Ray
Zabarte as head of trade and working capital product management,
and Adrian Ow as head of risk-weighted asset optimisation, trade
and working capital.
Zabarte and Ow join from Standard Chartered .
Zabarte was the global head of receivables and local corporate
product management there, while Ow was responsible for the
global transaction banking capital management strategy.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arnav Sharma in Bangalore)