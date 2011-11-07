(Adds F&C Thames River, Proskauer)

Nov 7 The following financial service industry appointments were announced by Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group appointed Sean Taylor as head of global emerging markets equity and Fabiana Fedeli as senior portfolio manager, Asia equity. Taylor joins Pioneer Investments from GAM where he served as investment director. Fedeli was previously a partner and fund manager at Occam Asset Management LLP.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

The investment banking division of Barclays Bank PLC appointed Andrew Richards as managing director, head of financial sponsor coverage, Asia Pacific. Richards joins Barclays from Morgan Stanley where he worked in the financial sponsors group in London and Tokyo and most recently as managing director, European financial sponsors group.

MAN GROUP PLC

The hedge fund manager appointed Yifei Li as country chair, China. Li has previously worked as managing director of MTV Networks Greater China and chief representative of Viacom China.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The U.S. fund manager appointed two senior newcomers, Heath Mottram and David Hickey, to its Fiduciary Management team. Mottram joins from the Royal Mail pension plan and Hickey joins Russell from Barclays Capital.

CENKOS

The UK stockbroker appointed banking analyst Sandy Chen to its institutional equities research department. Chen has been head of equity research at Asia Equity Indonesia (now BNP Paribas) before being head of Emerging European banks research at Credit Suisse, and UK banks analyst at Williams de Broe, Collins Stewart and Panmure Gordon.

TROIKA DIALOG

The private investment banking firm appointed Alexander Krapivko as a director and asset allocation advisor of the private clients department. He joins Troika from Renaissance Capital where he occupied the post of director and senior portfolio manager, equity products.

F&C THAMES RIVER

The boutique asset management unit of F&C Asset Management Plc appointed Torquil Wheatley as product & performance manager. Wheatley joins from Deutsche Bank in London.

PROSKAUER

The law firm appointed Andrew Bettwy as partner and Glen Lim as senior counsel to its finance group and global corporate departments teams. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)