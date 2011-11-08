(Adds PwC US, BNY Mellon)
Nov 8 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced by Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PWC US
The U.S. unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
appointed Lisa Pavelka McAlister as managing director with the
U.S. capital markets and accounting advisory services group.
Prior to joining, McAlister was CFO of global private equity at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch .
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN
The New York-based asset manager named Brad Gibson as
the latest hire to its Asia Pacific fixed income team. Gibson
has been appointed portfolio manager based in Melbourne and will
begin his new role in January. He was previously head of rates
strategies at ING Investment Management Australia.
LAZARD LTD
The investment bank appointed Ranjit Munro as a managing
director in the debt advisory group effective immediately. Based
in London, Munro joins Lazard from Rothschild, where she was a
managing director in debt advisory.
UNIGESTION
The asset management company appointed Daniel Ritz as
director, institutional clients, based in Zurich. Ritz has over
20 years of experience in the asset management industry and
joined Unigestion from Clariden Leu where he was the head of
institutional clients division.
BNY MELLON CORP
The company's wealth management unit named Ridgway Powell as
managing director and team leader of family wealth and
international business.
(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Soham Chatterjee in
Bangalore)