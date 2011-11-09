Nov 9 The following financial service industry
TOWERS WATSON
The financial management services company appointed Barry
Perkins to its international consulting group. Prior to joining
Towers Watson, Barry spent eight years with HSBC .
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN
The firm appointed Spence Fischer as a relationship manager
in its Chicago wealth management office. Prior to joining BBH,
Fischer worked as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley
.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm appointed Julian Polnik as head of
the broker desk for its pooled funds business. Polnik joins from
Close Brothers.
IVEAGH PRIVATE INVESTMENT HOUSE
The asset management firm appointed Richard Ford as chief
executive. Ford was, most recently, chief executive of WH
Ireland Plc .
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment and asset management firm appointed Rob Leith
as global head of investment banking and global markets. Leith
joins from Standard Bank where he was group head of strategic
expansion and chief executive of global corporate and investment
banking.
(Compiled by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)