(Adds TIAA-CREF, ICI Global, Kepler Capital Markets, BTIG)

Nov 21 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

METLIFE INC

As part of a major restructuring effort, the insurer named CFO William Wheeler the president of its Americas division and appointed Michel Khalaf as the president of EMEA division. The company said executive vice-president Eric Steigerwalt would serve in the CFO position in the interim. Metlife also said it would create a new global employee-benefits business unit headed by executive vice president Maria Morris.

HSBC

HSBC Private Bank named Bernard Rennell as its chief executive for North Asia.

LLOYDS

Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds named non-executive director David Roberts as a back-up interim chief executive in case the current CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio's return from sick leave is delayed.

TDR CAPITAL LLP

The private equity firm appointed David Melvin as a partner and head of investor relations. David joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch after 24 years at the bank.

MULTIFONDS

Former chief executive and president of State Street Global Advisors, Bill Hunt, joined Multifonds' board of directors.

TIAA-CREF ASSET MANAGEMENT

The financial services provider announced three appointments at its asset management division. Carol Deckbar was named chief operating officer, while David Brown was named portfolio manager of the TIAA general account. Lisa Black, currently serving as managing director, will succeed Brown as senior managing director and head of global public markets. TIAA-CREF also said that chief investment officer Ed Grzybowski will be retiring.

ICI GLOBAL

The trade body for the fund management industry named Giles Swan as director of global funds policy. Swan joins from the Financial Services Authority, where he was a technical specialist on the collective investment schemes policy team.

KEPLER CAPITAL MARKETS

The independent European financial services company appointed Nicolas Miara-Godet as head of investment solutions. Miara-Godet previously was the global head of Cross Asset Solutions Sales.

BTIG

The broker-dealer announced four appointments in its equity trading business. Francis Heine joined as managing director and international equities sales trader, while Christopher Sula and Phil Dauber joined as managing directors and U.S. equities traders. Joseph Fragala joined the firm as senior vice-president and institutional sales trader. (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)