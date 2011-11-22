(Adds Brown Brothers Harriman, Allied Irish Banks)

Nov 22 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

STATE STREET CORP

State Street named Keith Burman as senior managing director of private equity and real estate in Luxembourg and Ireland. Keith joins from Brown Brothers Harriman.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Amir Sadr as the head of its UAE market and private office in the Middle East. Sadr joins Coutts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he worked for the last 12 years.

NEXAR CAPITAL GROUP

Nexar Capital Group SCA said Antoine Prudent has joined in the new role of Global Head of Product & Business Development. Antoine is in charge of Nexar's business & product development, client services and marketing teams, and is a member of Nexar's Executive and Investment committees.

SWS GROUP INC

The financial services provider said its executive vice president Paul Vinton will be retiring at the end of the year, and elected Christie Flanagan and Tyree Miller to the board of directors.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The firm appointed Daniel Greifenkamp as head of mutual fund business development for the investment management business. Prior to joining BBH, Greifenkamp was the director of business development for Abbey Capital LLC, a managed futures fund of funds.

ALLIED IRISH BANKS

Allied Irish Banks has hired David Duffy, a former senior executive at South Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch bank ING, as its new chief executive with a salary capped at 500,000 euros ($673,000). (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)