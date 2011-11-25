Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Nov 25 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNICREDIT SPA
UniCredit named Michael Baptista as its global head of research, effective from Dec. 1.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon named Susan Traver as president of the company's wealth management office in Washington D.C. Prior to joining, Susan was the regional managing director for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Washington. (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.