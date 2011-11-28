(Adds Mizuho Securities, BNY Mellon Wealth, Raymond James)

Nov 28 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company has named Shirish Godbole as the head of its global real estate investment fund in India, the Wall Street bank said on Monday, as it looks to tap opportunities in a sector that has been badly hit by a cash crunch.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon's wealth management unit has hired a new regional director to oversee the firm's private banking business in New England. Penny Weeks, a 25-year industry veteran, joined BNY Mellon in Boston earlier this month from Northern Trust , where she worked for five years, most recently as a senior vice-president and private banking team leader.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The investment bank and brokerage named Scott Curtis as president of its independent brokerage unit, effective in January, putting him in place to succeed 33-year veteran Dick Averitt when he retires.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA

The broker-dealer unit of Mizuho Financial Group appointed Brad Wilson as executive director and head of U.S. sales trading for its U.S. equities trading platform. Previously, Wilson was a senior sales trader for several years at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

PANTHEON

The global private equity fund investor named Heiko Schupp as principal and head of European infrastructure investments. Schupp joins from Eiser Infrastructure Ltd (formerly ABN AMRO Infrastructure Capital).

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company has appointed Mark Parry as a senior investment manager within its multi-asset team. Parry joins from Close Asset Management. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)