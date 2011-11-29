(Adds Citi Private Bank, Robert W. Baird)
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The banking arm of Citigroup appointed Claire Rosati
as director and wealth planner at its Chicago office. Rosati
joins from Barclays Wealth Trustees NA where she was president
and a member of the board of directors.
ROBERT W. BAIRD
The Milwaukee investment bank has hired banker Brian Sapp as
a director in its clean technology investment banking team.
Previously Sapp was a senior member of the clean technology
investment banking team at Wedbush Morgan Securities.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company named Toby Thompson as investment manager for
its London office. Thompson joins from New Star.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc named
Deepak Malhotra as a managing director and wealth advisor within
its wealth advisory business. Malhotra joins from Grant
Thornton.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The emerging markets investment bank hired Damian Bunce as
managing director, global head of electronic trading group.
Bunce will become a member of the Markets Executive Committee
and report to Nick Andrews, global co-head of markets. Bunce
joins from Barclays Capital.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Lloyds Banking Group's option of naming a deputy to ease the
workload of Antonio Horta-Osorio, its chief executive on sick
leave, risks adding to uncertainty over who will lead the bank,
investors warned on Tuesday.
NEWEDGE
The company promoted Michael Dann to global head of
agricultural business. He is currently head of cocoa, coffee and
sugar.
FIREMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
The company named Alison Kennedy as director of investor
relations. Kennedy joins from Adveq Management.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
Advent International said Harry Debes has joined the
company's operating partner program. Debes was earlier the chief
executive of Lawson Software.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Kavyanjali Kaushik in
Bangalore)