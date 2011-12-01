(Adds IPAC, Ondra Partners)

Dec 1 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

ICAP

The British trading firm appointed Gary Pettit to the new position of global head of financial futures and options. Pettit was formerly global head of futures and options at MF Global .

ONDRA PARTNERS

Debt market veteran Malcolm Stewart has joined Ondra Partners, the independent advisory firm set up three years ago by ex-Lehman bankers Benoit d'Angelin and Michael Tory, an Ondra spokesman said on Thursday. Stewart, who has advised on debt transactions for more than 25 years, spent the last two as managing partner at fellow boutique North Sea Partners Europe, after holding senior leveraged-finance positions at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.

MAN GROUP PLC

Man Group named Ruud Hendriks as non-executive chairman of Man's Institutional Department. Hendriks, a non-executive director, will step down from the board. Hendriks' change of role will be effective from Dec. 1.

UBS

UBS appointed Philip Lofts back to his former role as chief risk officer on Thursday, removing Maureen Miskovic with immediate effect after less than a year in the job, following the Swiss bank's $2 billion trading scandal.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit named Laurent Dupeyron as global head of wholesale and institutional equity derivatives distribution. Dupeyron joins from Olympia Capital Management.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup named Slava Slavinskiy as head of banking for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Slavinskiy was earlier Citi's head of energy for the EMEA region.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)