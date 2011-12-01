(Adds IPAC, Ondra Partners)
ICAP
The British trading firm appointed Gary Pettit to the new
position of global head of financial futures and options. Pettit
was formerly global head of futures and options at MF Global
.
ONDRA PARTNERS
Debt market veteran Malcolm Stewart has joined Ondra
Partners, the independent advisory firm set up three years ago
by ex-Lehman bankers Benoit d'Angelin and Michael Tory, an Ondra
spokesman said on Thursday. Stewart, who has advised on debt
transactions for more than 25 years, spent the last two as
managing partner at fellow boutique North Sea Partners Europe,
after holding senior leveraged-finance positions at Merrill
Lynch and Citigroup.
MAN GROUP PLC
Man Group named Ruud Hendriks as non-executive chairman of
Man's Institutional Department. Hendriks, a non-executive
director, will step down from the board. Hendriks' change of
role will be effective from Dec. 1.
UBS
UBS appointed Philip Lofts back to his former role as chief
risk officer on Thursday, removing Maureen Miskovic with
immediate effect after less than a year in the job, following
the Swiss bank's $2 billion trading scandal.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit named Laurent Dupeyron as global head of wholesale
and institutional equity derivatives distribution. Dupeyron
joins from Olympia Capital Management.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup named Slava Slavinskiy as head of banking for
Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Slavinskiy was earlier Citi's head of energy for the EMEA
region.
