BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JONES LANG LASALLE
The real estate service company said it has hired Toshinobu Kasai, previously Japan head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Principal Investment Area, to lead its business in Japan.
THE ISLAMIC BANK OF ASIA
The bank named Harish Parameswar as managing director and head of investment banking and Saleh Al Nashwan as the chief representative for its Bahrain Representative Office. Parameswar joins from Beacon Advisory International while Al Nashwan joins from MECAP Consultancy.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Neil Moge as senior client advisor for the United Kingdom and European Strategic Insurance Sales. Moge joins from RSA Insurance.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group named Jack Lin as its head of Asia and Middle East. Lin joins from Janus Capital where he held the position of Head of Asia Pacific since 2008.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.