UPDATE 1-Arconic sells 60 pct stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
(Adds BNY Mellon)
Jan 31 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
M&G INVESTMENTS
Europe's leading investment manager named Alex Jeffrey as chief executive of its real estate fund management business, PRUPIM. Jeffrey is expected to join PRUPIM in July from MGPA. M&G Investments is an autonomous unit of Prudential PLC.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management company named Enakshi Roy as investment manager, Latin American equities. Roy joins from Hermes Fund Managers in London.
MSCI INC
The company, which is known for its MSCI international stock indexes, named Kazuya Nagasawa as a managing director and a member of the operating committee. Nagasawa will be joining the company as head of Japan.
BNY MELLON
The company appointed Yolanda Plaza-Charres as a sales director for Latin America. Plaza-Charres joins from BlackRock.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
* Walmart announces the acquisition of Moosejaw, online outdoor retailer, for $51 million
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA will keep high capital ratios in coming quarters to prepare Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to grow in core activities, following a dramatic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Thursday.