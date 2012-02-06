(Adds Morgan Stanley Smith Barney)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday.

SHORE CAPITAL GROUP LTD

The independent investment group appointed David Izzard to the equity sales team. Izzard joins from MF Global. The other additions to the equity sales team are Philip Kerr and Elliott Shaw.

PANTHEON

The global private equity fund investor named Jaime Londono as principal and head of Latin American investments. Londono joins from Wilshire. He will initially be based in the San Francisco office and will move later this year to set up the new Pantheon office in Colombia.

RENAISSANCE ASSET MANAGERS

The specialist asset manager focused on emerging Europe, Russia and Africa named Barbara Rupf Bee as CEO. Rupf Bee joins from HSBC Global Asset Management. RAM also named Plamen Monovski as president, in addition to his responsibilities as chief investment officer.

DC ADVISORY PARTNERS

The corporate finance advisory company named Andrew Strudwick as an executive director in its European financial sponsors group. Strudwick joins from 3i Group and will be based in London.

THE PRIVATE HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

The independent private medical insurance intermediary named Judith Warr as financial controller. Warr joins from the Leeds-based subsidiary of TUI Travel PLC.

MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The provider of wealth management and investment services, a part of Bank of America Corp, named Sahba Hadipour, Sandip Aggarwal, Zahoor Hussain, Ayad Hachem and Mustapha Sinno as financial advisors. Hachem will be based in Beirut. Hadipour, Aggarwal, Hussain and Sinno will be based in Dubai.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group named Michel van Mazijk as head of institutional business for the Netherlands and Nordics. Mazijk will be based in Amsterdam.

BFINANCE

The privately owned consulting company named Chris Jones as head of alternatives. Jones starts his role at bfinance on Mar. 1 and will be based in London. Jones is at present the chief investment officer of Key Asset Management.

FOROS

The strategic and M&A advisory company named Drew Ackert as managing director. Ackert will be based in New York.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS CANADA LTD

The financial services company named Thierry Vallee as portfolio manager, head of Canadian equities.

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

Larry King and his partner, adviser Daniel Gale, left Morgan Stanley Smith Barney late Friday to start their own firm, King Wealth Management Group. King Wealth joins Dynasty Financial, which has expanded over the past year by attracting breakaway veteran brokers.

