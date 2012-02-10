(Adds PwC, Salamanca Group, RBC Wealth Management)
The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Friday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
The private banking business, conducted by the principal
private banking subsidiaries of the HSBC Group
worldwide, named Amit Gupta as chief executive for southeast
Asia with effect from Feb. 13. Gupta succeeds Nancie Dupier who
returns to HSBC Americas.
CHARTER HALL GROUP
Charter Hall retail REIT said CFO Richard Di Lernia will
leave the group to pursue other opportunities. Philip
Schretzmeyer, appointed general manager finance, will assume all
finance responsibilities for the REIT.
INVESTEC GROWTH & ACQUISITION FINANCE
The division of Investec Specialist Private Bank announced
the appointment of Shaun Mullin. Mullin will focus on the
origination and execution of predominately senior debt deals in
conjunction with mezzanine, equity and integrated financing for
entrepreneurs and private equity firms. Mullin will report to Ed
Cottrell, head of Investec Growth & Acquisition Finance, and
joins from Barclays Bank.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The private bank named John Misselbrook and Jim Willens as
non-executive directors.
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
Federal Realty promoted Patrick Inaba to vice president,
construction and tenant services and Michael Kelleher to vice
president, asset management.
SALAMANCA GROUP
The privately owned group of investment and advisory
companies named Jeremy Wrathall as managing director of
Salamanca Resources, its division focussing on the metals and
mining sector.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The securities firm named Roger Molatore as vice president -
financial advisor. Molatore joins from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, where he has spent his entire career.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS
The company named former Washington Post Journalist Ceci
Connolly as the managing director of the PwC Health Research
Institute, its in-house organization.
