(Adds Citi Private Bank)
Feb 13 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
The UK investment trust company named Eloise Fox as an
investment executive. Fox joins from EuroTaxGlass's
International.
EC HARRIS
The global built asset consultancy named Steve Rayner as
head of programme management for the Middle East region. Rayner
joins from Jacobs Engineering.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management company named Alison Huang as an
investment manager in its multi-asset team. Huang joins from TT
International Investment Management and will be based in London.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research company appointed Christian Glennie,
Jonathan Goslin and Colin McEnery to its international coverage
team based in London. Glennie joins as a life science analyst
from EvaluatePharma. Goslin joins the financial team from Altium
Securities. McEnery has left BP for Edison's oil and gas team.
AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The credit investment management company named Vaibhav
Piplapure as head of structured and illiquid credit. Piplapure
joins from Credit Suisse.
INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION OF SECURITIES COMMISSIONS (IOSCO)
The international policy forum for securities regulators
named David Wright as its new secretary general. Wright has been
a senior advisor to the European Commission during the current
financial crisis and his most recent position has been as a
member of the Commission's Task Force on Greece.
EMIRATES NBD
Dubai lender Emirates NBD's general manager of global
markets and treasury John Eldredge is leaving the bank, two
sources told Reuters on Sunday.
BANK LEUMI
Israel's Bank Leumi on Sunday named Rakefet Russak-Aminoach
as its new chief executive officer, a month after the bank's
veteran head Galia Maor announced plans to resign.
EMERGING CAPITAL PARTNERS
The pan-African private equity specialist appointed Amaechi
Ndili to lead its Nigerian operations. Ndili will be based in
Lagos.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
HSBC's private bank replaced its European and
Swiss head with a former high-ranking UBS manager, in
a surprise move.
The Geneva-based unit appointed Franco Morra CEO with
immediate effect late on Friday, a spokesman said on Monday.
Morra replaces Alexandre Zeller, who HSBC said left the bank to
pursue other opportunities.
CENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT
Kuwait's central bank governor Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz
al-Sabah resigned after 25 years in the post on Monday,
protesting against a rapid rise in government spending, but his
departure may be linked to political change in the oil-rich
state and not any immediate economic crisis.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos named Doug Dundas as its global head of
marketing and communications. Dundas joins from Doug Dundas
Communications, and will be based in New York.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's Citi Private Bank appointed Eugene Miller
as director at its Greenwich, Connecticut office. He will report
to Patricia McDermott, head of Citi Private Bank in Connecticut
and Westchester.
The company appointed Jane Bachmann as director in its North
America Asian Clients Group. Bachmann will be based in San
Francisco and will report to Ida Liu, head of the North America
Asian Clients Group.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Eileen Anupa Soreng in
Bangalore)