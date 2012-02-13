(Adds Citi Private Bank)

Feb 13 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC

The UK investment trust company named Eloise Fox as an investment executive. Fox joins from EuroTaxGlass's International.

EC HARRIS

The global built asset consultancy named Steve Rayner as head of programme management for the Middle East region. Rayner joins from Jacobs Engineering.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company named Alison Huang as an investment manager in its multi-asset team. Huang joins from TT International Investment Management and will be based in London.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research company appointed Christian Glennie, Jonathan Goslin and Colin McEnery to its international coverage team based in London. Glennie joins as a life science analyst from EvaluatePharma. Goslin joins the financial team from Altium Securities. McEnery has left BP for Edison's oil and gas team.

AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS

The credit investment management company named Vaibhav Piplapure as head of structured and illiquid credit. Piplapure joins from Credit Suisse.

INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION OF SECURITIES COMMISSIONS (IOSCO)

The international policy forum for securities regulators named David Wright as its new secretary general. Wright has been a senior advisor to the European Commission during the current financial crisis and his most recent position has been as a member of the Commission's Task Force on Greece.

EMIRATES NBD

Dubai lender Emirates NBD's general manager of global markets and treasury John Eldredge is leaving the bank, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

BANK LEUMI

Israel's Bank Leumi on Sunday named Rakefet Russak-Aminoach as its new chief executive officer, a month after the bank's veteran head Galia Maor announced plans to resign.

EMERGING CAPITAL PARTNERS

The pan-African private equity specialist appointed Amaechi Ndili to lead its Nigerian operations. Ndili will be based in Lagos.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

HSBC's private bank replaced its European and Swiss head with a former high-ranking UBS manager, in a surprise move.

The Geneva-based unit appointed Franco Morra CEO with immediate effect late on Friday, a spokesman said on Monday. Morra replaces Alexandre Zeller, who HSBC said left the bank to pursue other opportunities.

CENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT

Kuwait's central bank governor Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah resigned after 25 years in the post on Monday, protesting against a rapid rise in government spending, but his departure may be linked to political change in the oil-rich state and not any immediate economic crisis.

MARSH

The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos named Doug Dundas as its global head of marketing and communications. Dundas joins from Doug Dundas Communications, and will be based in New York.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

Citigroup's Citi Private Bank appointed Eugene Miller as director at its Greenwich, Connecticut office. He will report to Patricia McDermott, head of Citi Private Bank in Connecticut and Westchester.

The company appointed Jane Bachmann as director in its North America Asian Clients Group. Bachmann will be based in San Francisco and will report to Ida Liu, head of the North America Asian Clients Group.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)