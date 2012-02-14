(Adds Lazard Ltd, Intesa Sanpaolo)

Feb 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET CORP

State Street named Dan McNicholas as head of sales for its alternative investment servicing solutions in Asia Pacific. McNicholas will be based in Hong Kong.

BLACKROCK INC

The global asset management company named Leland Clemons as head of EMEA iShares Capital Markets. Clemons will report to Joe Linhares, head of iShares, EMEA.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory company named Simon Dibb as a managing director at its strategic communications practice in Brussels.

RENAISSANCE GROUP

The independent group of unified finance, investment and management companies named Svetlana Kopylova as director and head of compliance for Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States. Kopylova joins from Aton Capital Group.

JMI EQUITY

The growth equity company promoted Jit Sinha to general partner, and Brian Hersman and Robert Nye to principal.

TOWERS WATSON

The financial management services company named Hrach Alexanian as senior investment advisor. Alexanian joins from BP America in Chicago.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The diversified financial services company named Mark Lanspa as executive vice president in the Hospitality Finance Group. Lanspa joins from Credit Suisse.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank appointed Mark Renton as the managing director of financial advisory which focuses on international oil and gas. He has been the vice chairman of Global Energy at Citigroup.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank appointed Carlo Messina as general manager. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)