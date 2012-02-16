PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG
The global auditing and advisory firm has hired Stefan Walter, formerly of the global Basel Committee on banking supervision, to expand its financial regulation practice.
HSBC
The company announced that it had appointed Annemarie Ganatra as global head of medium-term notes (MTNs) and structured notes with immediate effect. Ganatra will be based in London and report to Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate.
HERITAGE CAPITAL UK LTD
The independent private merchant banking business named Angus Kerr as managing director and head of European advisory. Kerr joins from Credit Suisse and will be based in London.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The privately owned company said on Thursday that its unit which oversees money for big institutions has hired Mike Jones as chief executive officer, luring the industry veteran away from cross-town rival Columbia Management, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.