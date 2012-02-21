(Adds Dynasty Financial)
Feb 21 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DYNASTY FINANCIAL
The wealth management start-up said former UBS Wealth
Management adviser Sam Kiefer joined the
Boston-based Risk Paradigm Group, an independent advisory firm
affiliated with Dynasty.
NEWRIVER RETAIL
The UK-based real estate investment trust said Christopher
Taylor, chief executive of Hermes Real Estate, and Kay
Chaldecott, former managing director of Capital Shopping
Centres, will both join its board as non-executive directors on
March 31.
LAZARD LTD
The company named Glenn Porritt as managing director and
head of Singapore investment banking. Porritt joins from ANZ
.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named Timothy
Ogonoski and Victor Arnold as managing directors in its Huron
Healthcare practice. They join from AsquaredM Healthcare
Consulting.
DLA PIPER
The company named William Marcoux as partner and head of its
insurance sector transactions and regulation practice. Marcoux
joins from Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP.
