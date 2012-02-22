(Adds Hartford Financial Services)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
The wealth management group named Patience Wheatcroft as an
independent non-executive director with effect from April 2.
Wheatcroft is the former editor of the Sunday Telegraph, and has
been a non-executive director of Barclays Group PLC and
Shaftesbury PLC. The company also announced the
retirement of Roger Walsom, a non-executive director since 2005.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property fund manager named Lorna Mackie as head of the
Luxembourg office. Mackie joins from Goodman Europe.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named John
Mansell as a managing director in the financial consulting
segment. Mansell rejoins Huron from Bryan, Mansell & Tilley LLP.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
BNY Mellon's wealth management unit named Kristopher
Carney as a senior portfolio manager and Angela Smith Domzal as
sales director for Manhattan. Carney joins from the Dillon Trust
Company. Domzal joins from Wells Fargo.
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC
The insurer, which is under pressure from its largest
shareholder to split into two companies, on Wednesday named a
number of new managers for its commercial insurance business.
Among them is former American International Group Inc
executive Tom Tucker, who will become chief underwriting
officer for the commercial markets unit. He joins The Hartford
on Feb. 27.
