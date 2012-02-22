(Adds Hartford Financial Services)

Feb 22 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

The wealth management group named Patience Wheatcroft as an independent non-executive director with effect from April 2. Wheatcroft is the former editor of the Sunday Telegraph, and has been a non-executive director of Barclays Group PLC and Shaftesbury PLC. The company also announced the retirement of Roger Walsom, a non-executive director since 2005.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property fund manager named Lorna Mackie as head of the Luxembourg office. Mackie joins from Goodman Europe.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The provider of business consulting services named John Mansell as a managing director in the financial consulting segment. Mansell rejoins Huron from Bryan, Mansell & Tilley LLP.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon's wealth management unit named Kristopher Carney as a senior portfolio manager and Angela Smith Domzal as sales director for Manhattan. Carney joins from the Dillon Trust Company. Domzal joins from Wells Fargo.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC

The insurer, which is under pressure from its largest shareholder to split into two companies, on Wednesday named a number of new managers for its commercial insurance business.

Among them is former American International Group Inc executive Tom Tucker, who will become chief underwriting officer for the commercial markets unit. He joins The Hartford on Feb. 27.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)