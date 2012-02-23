(Adds RSA, Lazard, Acenden)

Feb 23 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch named Philippe Chryssicopoulos as the head for infrastructure investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will also maintain his current role as head of Greece and Cyprus Investment Banking.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The wealth management group named Gemma Godfrey as investment director and head of investment strategy.

RSA

The insurer named Richard Houghton as its new chief financial officer. Houghton joins from U.S. insurer Aspen.

LAZARD LTD

The company named Andrés Velasco a Senior Advisor to the firm, effective immediately. Velasco was Finance Minister of Chile till March 2010.

ACENDEN

The mortgage service provider named Philip Williamson as non-executive director and Chairman.

(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)