LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The part state-owned British bank named David Roberts as new
deputy chairman. Roberts, the current chairman of the risk
committee, succeeds Glen Moreno who will retire on May 17.
Lloyds also named Anthony Watson, chairman of the Remuneration
Committee, as its Senior Independent Director.
JP MORGAN
JP Morgan named Peter Gabriele as head of investments for
private clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Gabriele, who brings more than 25 years of experience at JP
Morgan to his new role, most recently served as head of
investments for the South Central Region.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Paul Avant, Alex
Charalambous and Alex Dean as directors in its London-based UK
private client wealth management team.
VESTRA WEALTH
The UK-based wealth management firm named Jacqueline Crawley
and Miles Berryman as investment managers. Crawley and Berryman
both join from BNP Paribas.
DLA PIPER
DLA Piper named Robynne Sanders as a partner within its
Intellectual Property & Technology practice in Melbourne.
Sanders joins from Watermark Intellectual Property Lawyers where
he served as a director.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Lasalle named Roberto Carrera as head of European Financing.
Carrera joins from PBB Deutsche Pfandbriefbank -- formerly Hypo
Real Estate -- where he joined in 1996.
CAZENOVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named James Gladstone as director of
financial planning. He joins from UBS Wealth Management where he
was head of UK financial planning and an executive director.
(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)