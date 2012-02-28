Feb 28 The following financial service industry appointment was announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The $273 billion wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc named Philippe Hofer as managing director and market head for Africa Offshore within International Private Bank, Europe Middle East and Africa. Hofer will report to Nomkhita Nqweni, market manager, Africa, and Patrick Ramsey, head of Barclays Wealth in Switzerland.

