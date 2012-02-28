UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
Feb 28 The following financial service industry appointment was announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The $273 billion wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc named Philippe Hofer as managing director and market head for Africa Offshore within International Private Bank, Europe Middle East and Africa. Hofer will report to Nomkhita Nqweni, market manager, Africa, and Patrick Ramsey, head of Barclays Wealth in Switzerland.
(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.