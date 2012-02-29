BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
The lender said Mark Stadler, HSBC's global market head for the Middle East and Africa private bank since January 2011, had relocated to London. He is replaced by Sobhi Tabbara, previously business area head for MENA and Saudi Arabia.
TROIKA DIALOG
The full-service investment house named Dirk Werner and Angelo Morganti as managing directors of its investment banking division. Werner, who has worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers, brings 22 years of M&A experience to Troika Dialog. Morganti joins from Renaissance Capital in Moscow where he was managing director and head of Equity Corporate Finance.
JONES DAY
The company named Matthew French as a restructuring partner in London.
UBS
Herman Hintzen is joining the Swiss bank as chairman of insurance investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.