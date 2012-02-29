(Adds UBS)

Feb 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The lender said Mark Stadler, HSBC's global market head for the Middle East and Africa private bank since January 2011, had relocated to London. He is replaced by Sobhi Tabbara, previously business area head for MENA and Saudi Arabia.

TROIKA DIALOG

The full-service investment house named Dirk Werner and Angelo Morganti as managing directors of its investment banking division. Werner, who has worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers, brings 22 years of M&A experience to Troika Dialog. Morganti joins from Renaissance Capital in Moscow where he was managing director and head of Equity Corporate Finance.

JONES DAY

The company named Matthew French as a restructuring partner in London.

UBS

Herman Hintzen is joining the Swiss bank as chairman of insurance investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)